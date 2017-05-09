Lockport Township students step up to help Feed My Starving Children

About 21,000 people die every day of hunger or hunger-related causes, according to the United Nations. This is one person every four seconds and, sadly, it is children who die most often.

Lockport Township High School science teacher Sonya Jackson shared these statistics with her classes and asked for volunteers to pack food for Feed My Staving Children, a nonprofit organization that helps feed children around the world.

On April 11, students packed meals for desperate children around the world. Donations were given by everyday people to fund the meal ingredients. Students had to hand-pack rice, soy, dried vegetables and a nutritionally complete blend of vitamins and minerals into bags which are then sealed, boxed, placed on pallets and shipped to incredible partners working hard to reach the neediest children around the world.

Twenty students from LTHS packed 62 cases of food in two hours. It was an uplifting experience and students plan to return over the summer with their teacher.