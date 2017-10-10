Louis Joliet Mall launches youth supervision policy Friday, October 13

On Friday, October 13, Louis Joliet Mall will launch its youth supervision policy, which requires anyone 17 or younger to be escorted by an adult, parent or legal guardian 21 or older at all times from 5 p.m. through the mall’s closing time on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We want to thank Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, the Joliet Police Department and our community partners for their time and input as we put this program together,” said Sandy Maldonado-Martinez, Louis Joliet Mall’s marketing director. “This policy allows us to continue offering a pleasant, family-friendly shopping experience here at Louis Joliet Mall.”

Starting this week, Oct. 9, guests and shoppers will see signage posted throughout the center outlining the youth supervision policy. When the policy begins on Friday, October 13, mall security will greet shoppers at various center entrances and share the policy handout. One adult can accompany up to six youths. Teens scheduled to work during policy hours will need to show a valid ID and proof of employment. Security may ask shoppers and guests to show proof of age with valid identification such as a driver’s license, military ID, state identification card, passport or visa. If shoppers and guests have further questions, mall security will be available throughout the center to offer assistance.

In developing the youth supervision policy, the mall’s management team studied best practices from similar programs around the country. The new policy does not apply to the mall’s Cinemark theatre.