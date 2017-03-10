LTHS Engineers earn 3rd place at robotics challenge

On Feb. 10, six Lockport Township High School engineering design students participated in the Robotics Engineering Challenge held at Joliet Junior College.

This year, LTHS was represented by two teams each consisting of three students. These two teams competed against 24 other teams from schools all over the JJC district.

At the competition, each team is required to build and program a robot. The robot must perform various tasks to solve the three challenges given. The robot must do this while in autonomous mode, which means the robot must be capable of sensing its environment, navigating and performing the tasks without human interaction.

Congratulations to the LTHS team of Joseph Fill, Andrew Dugan and Norman Eallonardo, who placed third in the beginning robot category. The other LTHS team who participated included Ian Cozzi, Dale Westberg and Victoria Hennessey.

“This was a new robotics engineering contest for my Engineering Design students yet they were able to apply their problem solving, measurement, geometry, programming and design skills to complete the challenges.” said Jeff Brown, Engineering Design teacher.

“It was a lot of fun and enhanced my knowledge of robotic engineering, and what robots can do for humans” said Andy Dugan.