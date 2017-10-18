LTHS names National Merit Commended students

Eight Lockport Township High School students have been named National Merit Scholarship Commended Students.

The National Merit Scholarship Program’s goal is to honor the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage their pursuit of academic excellence.

For the 2018 National Merit Program Commended Students are Victoria Adams, Noah Houtchens, Nicholas Layman, Benjamin Lipkin, Cristina Markham, Halley Price, Kate Robinson, and Nicholas Sulich.

About 1.5 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2016 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screening of program entrants.

Merit Scholar designees are selected based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.