Luck o’ the Irish: Weather cooperates for successful Irish Parade

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff Members of the Plainfield High School Central Campus drumline entertained the crowd during the parade.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Mother Nature came through for planners of this year’s Irish Parade, as sunshine and cool but pleasant temperatures led to a successful Sunday in downtown Plainfield.

The 15th Annual Irish Parade stepped off at 1 p.m. on March 12, winding its way through Plainfield’s downtown historic district. Dozens of local businesses and organizations participated in the parade, which was enjoyed by hundreds of folks spanning the streets from Plainfield Central High School through the downtown district. This year’s event featured a total of 66 entries.

The event included a family tent along Des Plaines Street.

The event has drawn in anywhere from 1,500 to 12,000 spectators over the years, depending on the weather. While attendance numbers have yet to be compiled, the parade drew a large crown along James, Lockport, and Illinois streets, enjoying sunshine, low winds, and temperatures in the upper 30s.

The 2017 Irish Parade was organized by the Village Preservation Association of Plainfield, and was sponsored this year by James Flanagan, Attorney at Law.