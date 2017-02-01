Lyman, Nolan lead Redwings past highly-ranked Stevenson

By Drake Skleba

For the Bugle

Playing highly-ranked school’s all season, Tuesday night’s nonconference contest with highly-ranked Stevenson, was just another game for Benet Academy (17-6) head coach Gene Heidkamp and his Redwings. Behind 6-foot-4 senior forward Liam Lyman and senior guard Jack Nolan, the Redwings flew past Stevenson 69-53, before a quality Tuesday night-crowd at Benet.

Lyman took home game-high scoring honors with 24 points, while Nolan scored 22. Matt Teglia tallied eight points and Justin Enochs, chipped in with seven points, for the Redwings.

The Redwings took a 39-30 lead into the fourth quarter, which would have aptly been named, the Jack Nolan and Liam Lyman Show. Nolan scored 12 of his 22 points, in the crucial fourth quarter.

“We really played well tonight and came together as a team,” Nolan said. “This was a huge win for us against a quality opponent.”

Lyman tallied 11 of his game-high 24 points, in the final quarter, as the Redwings rolled to the huge victory.

“We really picked up our offense in the fourth quarter,” Lyman. “Our teammates, got Jack and I the ball in the fourth quarter and we really played well.”

Stevenson (15-4) was led by Patriot senior guard Willie Herenton , who scored 18. 6-foot-7 Justin Smith, chipped in with 17 points and hauled down a dozen rebounds.

“This was a very good win for us over a very good Stevenson team, “ Heidkamp said. “We have a number of quality wins this season but we really needed this huge win, heading down the stretch of the regular season.

We played very well tonight.”