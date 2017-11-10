Maine 207 among 25 selected nationally for innovative practices

Maine Township High School District 207 has been named as one of 25 districts nationwide to be highlighted and studied for innovative practices leading to increased student achievement.

The Successful Practices Network (SPN) and AASA, The School Superintendents Association, with financial support from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), have embarked in partnership on this exciting initiative. SPN and AASA will be collaborating with Maine 207’s team to learn more about the district’s work and to highlight the lessons that 207 has learned, to share with school and district leaders from across the United States.

As part of this process, SPN will conduct later this year a 2-day site visit to see Maine 207’s work first hand. This visit will include meetings with groups of stakeholders, as well as classroom visits. SPN’s goal at this point will be to understand Maine 207 programs, students served and innovative approach in greater detail.

Early in 2018, after the site visit, SPN will produce a case study of Maine 207’s work to highlight challenges faced, innovative approaches implemented and the impact of that work on student learning and achievement. These case studies will be disseminated nationally by both SPN and AASA as models and inspiration for schools and districts.

The Innovative Best Practice Schools are being determined using tailored assessment tools based on SPN’s Learning Criteria to Support 21st Century Learning. This framework was developed as an outgrowth of SPN’s five-year partnership with the Council of Chief State School Officers, with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to identify criteria for schools that are preparing students not just for the state tests, but for postsecondary education, the workplace, and for their roles as citizens.

Todd Daggett, President of the Successful Practices Network, said: “As we look at innovative successful practices from around the country, the work at Maine 207 has stood out as a great example of what and how personalized learning for students, teacher and administrators can impact student learning and school culture. Maine 207 stands as a national model of using a data-driven approach to prepare students for college, career and life.”

Maine 207 Superintendent Dr. Ken Wallace said: “It’s a great honor for us to have been selected as one of 25 Districts across the country to be included in this important work of Successful Practices Network. Along with having been recently named a Google Reference District for our innovative technology program, this illustrates the quality of work that our district and buildings are doing and the recognition of that work. It’s a great reflection of our School District and the communities that have supported our work to be one of the nation’s very best school districts.”