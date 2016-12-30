Maine East drama class selected for state performance

Maine East High School Drama 3-4 class, taught by Karen Hall, has been selected to perform “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” as a showcase production at the Illinois High School Theatre Fest on January 6. “Too Much Light” consists of 30, 2-minute plays performed in one hour, with audience members choosing the order in which the plays are performed. Maine East Fine Arts Chair Ed Eubank noted that this is a big honor for students, who will perform the show at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Illinois. The Illinois High School Theatre Festival is the largest and oldest non-competitive high school theatre festival in the world.