Maine East ready for postseason

By Isi Frank Ativie

For the Bugle

Things are looking pretty well for the Maine East women’s volleyball team despite placing third in the Maine West Pumpkin tournament last weekend.

The Blue Demons posted a 3-2 record; especially stealing their last two big victories against Evanston and Lake Zurich.

All thanks to senior team captains Maddie Sielski and Morgan Fritze, whom are currently leading their team to the right direction as far as winning big games.

“We started a little less quiet,” Fritze said. “By the end, we dominated the last two games.”

Sielski feels confident in her team as they are currently working towards reaching first place in the Central Suburban league and Regional tournament.

“I think we’re seeded pretty good in our division and I hope we can go further in regionals.” Sielski said.

Since his arrival in Last fall, Demons head coach Kevin Bohn has been on a mission to recuperate his team by helping them to reach higher achievements.

“I think he’s really good,” Sielski said. “He’s very constructive and he gives criticism.”

The 2016 Blue Demons advanced to the IHSA Class 4A regional semifinals before being eliminated by Prospect.

That state playoff loss has inspired this year’s team to rejuvenate their confidence level and helped them launch a 7-1 home record.

“We need to keep this momentum going and play Maine East volleyball,” Bohn said. “This tournament was aimed to get us ready for next week and the postseason.”

The Blue Demons were coached by the legendary Anne Bezek for eight seasons; she led them to their only state playoff appearances in 2004 and 2014 during her tenure at Maine East.

This year’s team is to reaching 20 wins for the second time in three seasons, ­— and they are currently sitting in fifth place in the Central Suburban league.

Sandburg eventually won the Maine West Pumpkin tournament, but Maine East is gaining a lot of potential on becoming the ultimate underdogs.

“We’re just working on our energy on the court,” Fritze said. “We work so well together and we deserve to be successful.”

The Blue Demons are hoping to finish the regular season on a strong note with their last two conference games away against Deerfield and Vernon Hills.

“I love the spirit of playing for this team,” Sielski said. “It’s a great feeling to win games and have the entire school by your side.”