Maine South earns big win

By Isi Frank Ativie

For the Bugle

Another big victory is no surprise for Maine South’s football team as it defeated Niles West Friday night 56-9 at Basrak Stadium.

The RedHawks are undefeated in the Central Suburban South Division with a 5-0 record, and they are hoping to clinch their second conference title in three seasons.

Junior quarterback Cole Dow was the main catalyst for Maine South’s offense.

“Most of the guys on our team are great playmakers,” Dow said. “We’re very confident and good enough to handle any team.”

The Red Hawks are currently on a seven game-winning streak which started with a 37-14 win against Fremd on Sept. 9; thanks to head coach David Inserra’s offensive dynamic duo whom are senior running back Fotis Kokosioulis and wide receiver Cam Stacy.

“Our offense is carrying this team.” Inserra said. “And our defense plays great offense. It seems like we’ve been playing like this for so many years.

“Charlie Bliss (our offensive coordinator) is one of my best friends,” Inserra said. “I couldn’t have any success without his help.”

In the win over the Wolves, Kokosioulis carried the ball only two times, for 95 yards and two scores.

Dow, subbing in for starter John O’Sullivan, passed for 95 yards and four touchdowns.

The 2016 RedHawks finished last season with an 11-3 record, and went on to capture their fourth state championship in nine years – including the school’s sixth title in football history.

With this year’s team being 8-1, Maine South has accomplished another historic milestone by maintaining their 26th straight winning season which started in 1992.

As the regular season is coming to an end, the RedHawks are looking forward to face a familiar foe in the state playoffs.

“We’re hoping that it’s Lincoln-Way East,” Dow said. “Hopefully we’ll see them again and seek our revenge.”

If that happens, it will be in the state semifinals as South and No. 1 seed Lincoln-Way East are in the same bracket.

South (8-1) is the No. 5 seed in the IHSA Class 8A playoffs and will host No. 28 Evanston at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Hawks beat Evanston 56-14 in week 5.

“We need to make sure that we’re executing more on the field,” Dow said. “We’ll play fine as we come up with more strategies.”

• Notre Dame is the No. 18 seed and will travel to No. 15 Minooka Friday at 7p.m.