Maine South yearbook earns staff and individual honors

Maine South High School’s yearbook, the EYRIE, recently earned staff and individual honors through evaluation during the Northern Illinois Scholastic Press Association (NISPA) annual meeting, held at the College of DuPage on April 25. NISPA is the local affiliate to the National Scholastic Press Association, a Minneapolis-based, non-profit educational association of over 1,500 member publications.

EYRIE’s 11-member staff and sponsors earned a blue ribbon for layout and design, a bronze certificate for overall publication quality, and an honorable mention for photographic content.

In addition, senior staff member Caroline Rueve won one of two $1,000 Tom Gebhart scholarships. Caroline has been a yearbook staffer for two years, and for this year’s Vol. 53 of the EYRIE she is a co-editor. Honoring the legacy of long-time Prospect High School newspaper advisor Tom Gebhart, the scholarships are awarded annually to students who “demonstrate outstanding leadership on their high school publications.”