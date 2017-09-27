Maine Township community comes together amidst heat at annual garage sale

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

The 12th Annual Maine Township Community Garage Sale got plenty of interested shoppers – even as unseasonably warm weather may have kept many away.

The Community Garage Sale is an annual event organized by the township government’s MaineStay Youth & Family Services. This year, it was on Sept. 23, between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The proceeds are used to help fund MaineStay programs.

While the community garage sale happened in September, reservations opened up in August. Residents of Maine Townships, be it one of the municipalities or one of the unincorporated areas, got the first shot at reserving spots between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. After that, reservations were open to everyone else.

The garage sale took place on Maine Township Town Hall, with spaces available in the building garage, in its parking lot and on the nearby portions of Ballard Road sidewalk. The basic eight-by-sixteen-feet outdoor spaces could be reserved for $25, while the “premium” space of the same size could be reserved for $30. In both cases, residents could reserve a township-issued table for additional $10, or bring their own furniture. The garage had four spaces that could be reserved for $75 each, with the cost of the table included.

Residents who may not have been interested in taking part in the garage sale were invited to make donations to the township directly. Individuals and businesses could also sign on as sponsors. This year’s sponsors included Chicago Behavioral Hospital, International Bank of Chicago, Journal & Topics Newspapers, Senior News 50 and Better, Suburban Resource Guide for Seniors, Summit of Uptown, Republic Services, Parkway Bank, American Classic Tours, Inc., Village Bank and Trust, State Representative Michael McAuliffe, Costco, and Law Offices of Township Supervisor Laura Morask, She donated two kids bicycles, which were raffled off at the end of the garage sale, as well as free coffee.

The proceeds from the sale benefit two MaineStay programs – the Adventure Maine Township Summer Camp and the Maine Township Food Pantry. According to its website, the camp is open to children ages 8-13 who live in the township and meet the income requirements. Each camp session runs for two weeks. While it features activities and trips that wouldn’t be out of place in other day camps, the site notes that there is emphasis on talking to kids about “teamwork, citizenship, peer pressure, respect, responsibility, and trustworthiness.”

In an official statement, Morask described the community garage sale as something that’s both fun and beneficial to the community.

“Our garage sale is one of our most popular events and allows kids to go to our Summer Adventure Camp,” she stated. “So for a fun day, you get to declutter your house and sell all those piled up items for which you have been waiting to do a garage sale. We take care of the hassle and also have a wonderful assortment of community vendors and sponsors.”

The unseasonably high temperatures did throw off the usual routines. The township tent was handing out water bottles. Richard Lyon, the d irector of MaineStay Youth and Family Services, said that the heat may have affected how many people showed up.

“Typically, participation goes up, but this year, because of the heat, I don’t know,” he said. “[On the other hand], I got comments from multiple people saying that they’re happy with the sale.”