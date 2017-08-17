Maine Township Recovery Connection director honored as Community Hero

When Marty Cook was asked to attend the first Maine Community Youth Assistance Foundation (MCYAF) Community Heroes Gala four years ago, he never dreamed that one day he would walk across the stage as a community hero himself. But that was before he became Director of Recovery Connection. Maine Township residents can get a preview of the work that led to Cook and the Maine Township program being honored as one of this year’s MCYAF community heroes at the next township board meeting which is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Maine Township Town Hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge.

“Recovery Connection is just one of a multitude of programs and services that help the people in Maine Township live healthier and more fulfilled lives,” said Laura J. Morask, Township Supervisor. The program was launched in 2015 in partnership with The Niles Park District, Presence Holy Family Hospital, Keys to Recovery, Oakton Community College, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and others to meet the growing concern of substance abuse in the township .

According to Cook who modestly calls the award “beyond flattering,” Recovery Connection counts on a great team that includes Jonathon Kaehn, Peer Advocate; and Nick Kanehl, Peer Support Advocate; to connect young adults who want to stay clean and sober with each other, as well as community resources, social events, and a strong network of peers to support each other and be positive example of recovery.

“Getting and staying sober from drugs and alcohol is tough for anyone, at any age, but most particularly it’s difficult on those young adults between the ages of 18 and 32, whose social fabric is often composed of parties and bars, said Cook. “We are here to help them discover and embrace alternatives to that lifestyle.”

One of the hallmarks of Recovery Connection is the focus on dual solutions that pairs attention to mental health issues as well as addiction issues, according to Cook. Another key component is the focus on young adults who may have difficulty forming associations with Alcoholics Anonymous members who tend to be in their 40s and beyond. “The goal of Recovery Connection is to support long-term sobriety, healthy lifestyle activities among the 18 to 32 age group and help them mature into contributing members of our community,” said Cook.

Statistics about the program demonstrate that it has grown exponentially. The first meeting in 2015 had 15 participants. Today, the weekly Friday night meetings at 7:30 p.m. at Oasis Water Park in Niles average between 30 and 50 young people from all types of recovery programs who come together to meet, eat, socialize and share how they stay clean and sober. It offers newcomers a powerful example that young people can have fun without drugs and alcohol, according to Cook. According to projections, Recovery Connection will provide services to more than 2,200 community members by the end of 2017. The Recovery Connection team has also helped the many parents who call looking for help for their son or daughter, find the resources that they are seeking.

The Maine Township community is invited to honor Marty and other community heroes at the MCYAF—Maine Community Youth Assistance Foundation 4th Annual Community Heroes Gala which will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, at Café LaCave, 2777 Mannheim Road, Des Plaines, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/mcyaf-4th-annual-community-heroes-gala-tickets-35832542098 . For more information about the Recovery Connection Program, visit www.mainetownship.com/recovery or contact Cook at 847-297-2510.