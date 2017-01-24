Maine Twp. pair charged in staged home invasion, death of dog

A 30-year-old woman and her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend have been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a home invasion at her Maine Township residence and the death of a dog found in her husband’s vehicle, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Monday.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2016, Sheriff’s Police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 9400 block of Bay Colony Drive. According to the report a man in a black ski mask, armed with a gun, forced his way into a home. The man punched the 30-year-old woman in the face. He bound her and her 32-year-old husband’s hands with packaging tape and beat the husband with a stick.

During their investigation, Sheriff’s Police detectives learned that the woman, Mehwish Memon, had conspired with her ex-boyfriend, Syed Hassan, of Chicago, to commit the home invasion. The masked, armed intruder was identified as Hassan.

Detectives also learned that Memon had filed a false domestic battery report against her husband on Dec. 16, 2016. Memon later dropped that charge. Before Memon called 9-1-1 to make the false report, Hassan slashed the tires of Memon’s husband’s vehicle, according to the investigation.

On Jan. 10, Memon and Hassan were arrested and charged with home invasion, aggravated unlawful restraint and filing a false police report.

Memon and Hassan were also charged on Jan. 10 in connection with a Skokie Police Department investigation, in which a deceased dog, marijuana and a gun were found in Memon’s husband’s vehicle. Investigators learned that Memon had given Hassan a key to her husband’s vehicle. Hassan, with Memon’s knowledge, had shot and killed a dog and placed its body in her husband’s vehicle along with the gun and marijuana.

Memon’s total bond was set $200,000 and Hassan’s at $400,000 during their Jan. 12 court appearances at the Skokie Courthouse.