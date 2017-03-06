Maine West presents Once Upon an Orchesis’ March 9, 10, 11

The Maine West High School Orchesis Dance Company will present its annual show, this year with the theme “Once Upon an Orchesis,” on Thursday March 9, Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11.

Orchesis coach and sponsor Lisa Jacob said, “You will be amazed by the talent of our 60 dancers and the work they have put in to make this show spectacular. You will see beautiful and moving pieces, hysterical, thigh-slapping pieces. You will witness contemporary, jazz, hip hop, comedy, partner dances, lyrical, our adagio where the guys lift and throw the girls, and our award-winning state festival tap piece. The daddy-daughter dance will leave you speechless, and ‘Swamp Lake’ will leave you on the floor! You will laugh, you will cry, you will be moved. Don’t miss this show!”

Thursday’s performance will begin at 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for students are on sale in the bookstore, and tickets for the public are available at the door, $7 for adults, $5 for students.

Maine West High School is located at 1755 South Wolf Road in Des Plaines.