Man in custody after a bank robbery attempt Tuesday in Plainfield

Plainfield Sgt. Mike Fisher said the holdup occurred about 9:20 a.m. at Chase Bank, 13661 Route 59. No one was injured.

According to Fisher, the suspect approached a teller and showed that he was carrying a gun. After taking cash, the man fled on a motorcycle.

“Witnesses provided a good description and direction of travel,” Fisher said. “Myself and two other officers were right in the area and were able to catch up with the motorcycle.”

It appeared the motorcycle rider was trying to elude the officers, but crashed the bike on 127th Street east of Plainfield-Naperville Road, Fisher said.

The suspect was not injured, but was taken into custody. Charges were expected to be filed later Tuesday.