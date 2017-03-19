Man shot, Niles police nab suspect

At approximately 4 a.m., Sunday, March 19 a Niles police officer apprehended a suspect in a shooting where one man was injured.

While on a directed patrol assignment at Chasers Bar & Grill, 9003 Milwaukee Avenue, the police office observed a disturbance in the parking lot. While investigating it, the officer heard a single gunshot coming from the area and chased someone he saw running east in the parking lot. The officer took the person into custody on the 9000 block of Churchill Circle, just east of the location of the shooting. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered.

The victim, a 28-year old male from Lincolnwood was transported by the Niles Fire Department to Lutheran General Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his torso where he remains in stable condition.

At this time, a person of interest is in custody and the investigation continues. Additional details will be released as they become available.