Marc A. Rendon, age 23 of Romeoville, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016. Beloved son to Edward (Denise) Rendon and Ana Rivera Valentin; loving brother to Nikko, Gabriel, Serena and Jena Rendon, Angel and Jeremy Valentin; loving grandson to Arnoldo (Yolanda) Rendon , Pauline Cervantes. The memorial service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017 at New Harvest Christian Fellowship, 2525 S Austin Blvd., Cicero. Marc will be missed dearly.