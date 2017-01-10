Mark A. Fenrich

March 1950 to December 2016

Mark Allen Fenrich age 66 of Bolingbrook, passed away on December 16, 2016 at his home. He was born in West Alice, Wisconsin, the oldest child and son of Karl and Inge Fenrich. He grew up in Naperville and graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1968 and Northern Illinois University in June of 1972.

Mark is survived by his wife and partner of 35 years, Marilynne, his mother Inge, two children Kristin Hennelly (Kip) and Ryan Feris (Brooke) and six grandchildren: Walker, Kendall, Katelyn, Kamryn, Lily and Jake as well as his sisters Linda McDonald (Bob) and Susan Fenrich. He was preceded in death by his niece Megan Marie who fought life-long fight with cystic fibrosis.

Mark was passionate about his yard, loved photography, snow and water skiing, building and flying radio-controlled airplanes with the Lisle Club. He played tennis for the Naperville Central High School team and was thrilled to watch the Chicago Cubs win the World Series. He wore his “lucky” Cubs shirt for each game.

Cremation services were private and a Celebration of Life memorial service is planned for April 22 on Earth Day at the Boughton Ridge Golf Course and Ashbury’s Restaurant in Bolingbrook.