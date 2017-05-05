Marozas’ near-perfection blanks Plainfield East.

19 up and 19 down.

Plainfield South’s University of Kentucky-bound right-handed pitcher Austin Marozas (2-2), was looking for perfection in his Southwest Prairie outing with Plainfield East (15-11, 4-7) on Friday. Leading 2-0 in the top of the seventh with one out, Plainfield East’s JJ Zywiciel’s, little slow-roller toward third, that went for an infield single, broke up Marozas’ date with perfection. The future Wildcat-hurler settled for a one-hitter with nine strikeouts, as Plainfield South (17-6-1, 9-3) defeated East 2-0. With the win the Cougars stay atop the SPC with Plainfield North (19-6, 9-3). The two clubs will play at South on Monday and at North on Tuesday.

University of Missouri-bound Konnor Ash, drove home the first Cougar run on a ground out in the bottom of the first. Nick Enloe followed with a clutch two-out RBI single, that concluded the scoring in the game.

Plainfield Easts’ (15-11, 4-7),hard-luck starting and losing pitcher Logan Schmitt (3-2) went the distance for the Bengals, allowing the two runs and just five hits.

Plainfield North 14, Joliet Central 0 (five innings)

Kegan Bates fired a two-hit shutout and the Tigers were led by Alex Steinbach, Gavin Doyle and Curt Kissel, to stay atop the Southwest Prairie with the SPC win on Friday. Steinbach, Doyle and Kissel, all drove in three Tiger runs. The Tigers will play at Plainfield South (17-6-1, 9-3) for first-place in the SPC on Monday at South. Tuesday the two clubs will meet at North.

Joliet Catholic 4, Marian Catholic 1

To quote Roman dictator Julius Caesar, “I came, I saw and I conquered.” No truer words can be used to describe the East Suburban Catholic Conference-leading Joliet Catholic Academy’s trip to Chicago Heights. After knocking off Marian Catholic (15-7, 9-3) on Thursday 1-0, the Hilltoppers swept away the Spartans 4-1 behind catcher Simon Grashoff and first baseman Jack Surin. Grashoff, drove home two big Hilltopper runs while Surin drove home another. Michael O’Brien chipped in with two hits and Thursday’s hero, sophomore Greg Ziegler, fired two scoreless innings of relief on the mound.

Oak Park 8, DG North 3

Downers Grove North (13-11, 6-6) were swept out of the West Suburban Silver race by Oak Park (13-6, 7-3)

Ridgewood 4, Benet Academy 2

The Redwings (17-6) lost the nonconference game at home on Friday. Tony Bautista had an RBI for Benet.

Herscher 4, Lisle 1

I-8 South leader Herscher (19-7, 11-2) rolled past the Lions on Friday. Lisle (8-17, 4-9) was led by Trevor Stitt, who drove home the lone Lion run.

-Compiled by Drake Skleba