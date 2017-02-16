Mayor Noak: Romeoville development on pace

By Bugle Staff

Romeoville continues to embrace development and increase job growth, making 2016 a banner year and promises for the same in 2017.

Mayor John Noak recently presented the annual State of the Village Address sponsored by the Romeoville Area Chamber of Commerce to a record-breaking crowd.

Thanks to development in both retail and industrial, more than $200 million was added to the village’s value and with it an additional 2,300 jobs—the village’s largest job growth in a single year on record.

According to Noak, the revenue generated by the development has assisted in keeping the villages portion of the residential property taxes low, with residents paying less in 2016 then in 2007. In addition, the village has been able to more than double its cash on hand since 2008, allowing it to fund village projects.

Noak said the coming year is anticipated to be equally successful with more recreation opportunities, transportation enhancement projects, major corridor improvements and additional jobs.

Recreation projects highlighted for 2017 include the development of Discovery Park and additional fields in conjunction with the newly reconstructed Joliet Junior College. Together the two projects will create more than 45 acres of new recreational opportunities and space. Transportation highlights included a corridor improvement plan along Route 53, construction of the Metra station set to begin in April, and an update on the I55 Weber Road Interchange project.

In conclusion, Noak hinted toward additional projects that the village was unable to announce, but are anticipated for 2017.

During the address, Noak also presented various community awards including the Citizen of the Year Award, presented to Art Arellano for his community involvement.

“Volunteers are critical to the success of any organization. We are fortunate to have individuals such as Art in our community,” said Noak. “Art volunteers for numerous organizations, some of which include the Historical Society, American Legion, Beautification Committee and Romeoville Fire Auxiliary.

Romeoville High School was given a Special Recognition Award for their academic achievements as well as their community involvement. During the presentation, Noak highlighted numerous recognitions the school has received over the last year, including being named as one of the Nation’s Top High Schools with similar criteria for 2016 by U.S. News and World Reports. In addition to their academic achievements, Noak commended the students for their volunteer efforts and for raising more than $35,000 for cancer research. The award was accepted by Principal Derek Kinder.

The Business of the Year distinction was presented to Metal Monkey Brewing, LLC for their many accomplishments in their first year and their generosity within the community. Within their first year in business, they debuted their first two bottled beers. Noak said, although running a business for the first year is time consuming, that did not stop the ownership from finding time to raise funds to aid local residents in need. When receiving the award, Owner Dan Camp said that they were very honored and look forward to residents seeing their beer on tap in more local establishments.

A video of the presentation will soon be available on the village’s website at www.romeoville.org; Comcast Channel 6 and UVerse Channel 99.