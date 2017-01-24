Mayor: State of Bolingbrook—growth up, crime down

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Emphasizing diversity and its strong business and residential base, Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar boasted of increases in job growth, industrial, retail and manufacturing as well as a decrease in crime during his annual State of the Village address.

The Bolingbrook Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the 2017 luncheon Jan. 12 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club where Claar spoke to a full house.

“In 2017, Bolingbrook is considered to be one of the premier places to do business.” said Claar. “We are a great location for retail; we have a great selection of residential from single family homes to those that range in price at the million dollar mark. We are diverse in our church community, our residential community, our retail community; and our schools, public and private. We are diverse in our public village board and in our appointments and that is something we strive hard to do and have been doing for years.”

Claar outlined new initiatives large and small, noting the launch this year of a new Bolingbrook app and new website to be unveiled soon, and all completed in-house to keep costs down.

Streamlining services this year, the village, following state law to consolidate 911 centers, moved its services to Wescom, saving $300,000 annually. In addition, when Will County had to shut down electronic recycling, the village responded by partnering with Groot, its recycling company, to pick up the slack, now offering curb-side service to residents.

Falling an additional two percent this year, Bolingbrook’s crime rate is the lowest it has been in 20 years. Claar credits this to the strength of the Police Department as well as to its rental inspection programs, zero tolerance policies and new apartment/property managers dedicated to providing and maintaining quality apartments. He also noted all marked squad police cars are equipped with dashboard cameras and tasers.

The Emerald Ash Borer continues to have its effect on the village, with 9,000 ash trees cut down to date. The village replanted 6,000 new trees at a cost of $5 million and anticipates 2,000 more need to be cut down and additional trees to be planted.

Claar spoke of the success of the Rocket Ice Arena, calling it one of his greatest accomplishments throughout his years in office, noting it’s history as a swimming pool was unsuccessful. Rocket Ice, he said, now is not only profitable but brings in thousands of people to town, with its own Chicago Blackhawks workshops and noted celebrities on ice.

Claar took the time to settle rumors regarding property taxes.

“Contrary to popular belief, we do not give any type of tax breaks,” said Claar. “…When I came into office, 22 percent of it came to the village; it’s down now to just shy of 10 percent. We got away from that so school, library, and park districts could have the funds to provide those great programs.”

In addition, “yes,’ he reported, “We have debt. The village is 51 years old and we made a decision years ago to build the infrastructure needed to keep and attract residents and businesses here. The village built Remington Boulevard and Crossroads Parkway parallel to I-55 to attract all these great businesses we have. We now have 35 million square-feet of office, industrial and manufacturing built, that is a tremendous number. When we came into office that was 115,000 square-feet.”

Part of that debt also factors in a new storm water management system that replaced 138 retention ponds and an interchange at Boughton Road, among other things.

Claar said the village is comfortable in its plan to pay off that debt and anyone can view that plan at village hall.

Paying out future public pensions are still a concern for the village as the community ages and more fire and police employees will need to collect. He noted revenues are not gaining at the same rate as the three percent yearly increase expected to fund pensions.

“Their payroll goes up but the system can’t sustain itself and Springfield is not doing anything about it,” said Claar.

More than 20 companies have made Bolingbrook their corporate headquarters and its top 30 employers have more than 10,000 employees. In addition, Turano bakery is expected to expand in 2017 and Hendrickson will be breaking ground in 2017, bringing with them 175 employees. This year saw Tony’s Fresh Market replaces the vacant Food for Less store, a welcome addition to the community. In addition, Michaels is expected to return to Bolingbrook in 2017.

Claar also spoke of both the recent national and upcoming local election (for which he is running for another term as mayor), calling on candidates to uphold their integrity and voters to be wary.

“We just finished a national election that divided this country greatly; I’ve been told in any election, people start getting fast and loose with facts and honesty is the first thing to fall to the wayside.”

He maintained that he has never run a negative campaign and doesn’t intend to start. However, in light of recent negative campaigning of his opponents) he noted that everyone should be careful of what they say and do, calling attention to a document every candidate signs that asks them to represent the truth.