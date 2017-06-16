Meadow View assistant principal is new Grand Prairie principal                                          

Meadow View Elementary School Assistant Principal Heather Whisler will serve as principal of Grand Prairie Elementary School next school year.

The District 202 Board of Education approved Whisler’s new assignment at its May 22 regular meeting. She will replace Principal Sandra Garner.

Whisler started her education career as an elementary reading teacher in Oswego School District 308 from 2005-2007.

She came to District 202 in 2007, teaching first grade for two years and then fourth grade for a year at Walker’s Grove Elementary School before becoming Meadow View’s assistant principal in 2010.

“I am honored to join the team of educators at Grand Prairie,” Whisler said. “I look forward to meeting the staff, students, and parents of the Grand Prairie community.”

Scott Fink, director for elementary administration and personnel praised Whisler.

“Mrs. Whisler’s administrative and classroom experience put her in great position to take over as the principal at Grand Prairie Elementary School,” Fink said.

“Heather’s familiarity with the Plainfield School District, coupled with her instructional leadership and positive attitude, will benefit the entire Grand Prairie school community,” he said.