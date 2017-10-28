Minooka beats Notre Dame in 8A playoffs

By Mark Gregory

Just when it looked like a Jake Loebbaka interception would seal the deal for Minooka in the opening round of the IHSA Class 8A playoffs – something crazy happened – and no one in either set of stands were surprised.

In a game that saw more oddities than either team had experienced all season ­‑ Minooka escaped with a 22-19 overtime win over Niles Notre Dame to advance to the second round.

After Loebbaka’s pick, Minooka failed to convert a first down and an errant snap on the punt resulted in a Notre Dame fumble recovery.

With no timeouts and the help of some Minooka penalties, the Dons scored with 7.1 seconds left in regulation when Luke Schutt found Ray Neylon from 4-yards out to cut the Indian lead to 16-14.

On the 2-point conversion Neylon caught a pass from running back Ty Gavin to knot the game at 16-16.

In the extra frame, Notre Dame got the ball first and settled for a field goal after Jack Kropke made one of his team-best nine tackles to keep Notre Dame out of the end zone.

“We have a saying – hold the rope,” Kropke said. “That means you are there for your brother and you don’t let him down no matter what. If I am hanging off the side of a cliff and only hanging by a rope, I know my brothers will hold it.

“Every day in practice we are just trying to get better. We have really come together as a team and you could really see it tonight.”

On Minooka’s first play of its overtime period, sophomore Connor Etzkorn turned the corner and tallied his second touchdown of the game to give the Indians the win.

It was Minooka’s first postseason win since 2010.

“This was huge for not just the team, but for the community and the fans that come out and support us,” Kropke said. “It was a great win and I am glad it was here at home.”

The Indians were led offensively by Zach Gessner, who was 9-of-17 passing for 98 yards – 47 of those yards to Max Christiano on two catches.

On the ground, Owen Kapple tallied 49 yards on 17 carries.

Minooka opened the scoring with 2 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the first quarter when Etzkorn tallied his first score of the game from seven yards out.

A Ty Gavin score with 3:44 to play in the second quarter got Notre Dame on the board, but a missed point after kept the Dons trailing by one.

That score held until the final play of the third quarter, when, as the buzzer sounded, Notre Dame grabbed the lead and momentum with a safety as they tackled the Minooka runner in the end zone.

The Indians, however, would not be outdone and tallied a safety of their own when Loebbaka blocked a Notre Dame punt through the end zone.

“We knew it was there,” he said. “The center kept his head down and I knew I could get right through it. That was the turning point for us. They are a good team and they found a way to come back and both teams fought adversity.”

Minooka would take a 16-8 lead when Emani Johnson scored from three yards out and thought it was sealed away on Loebbaka’s late interception.

“So many things happened in this ballgame,” said Minooka coach Terry McCombs. “You saw an inadveretenet whistle, two safeties, overtime – you name it, it happened.

“Our defense has been great all year and I can’t say enough about them.”

The Defense held Gavin, Notre Dame’s junior who averaged nearly 130 yards per game during the regular season to 47 yards on 18 carries.

For Notre Dame – coach Mike Hennessey knows that posting a 7-2 record in the East Suburban Catholic Conference this season is nothing to take lightly.

“It was a great season for the kids. To go 7-2 in our conference is a helluva accomplishment. Our coaching staff did a great job all season getting us prepared for everything.

“That is what the state playoffs are all about. They are a good team and a class operation. We played some pretty good football and this was a tough game to accept. It is tough to accept some of those plays and things that happened, but we have a great group of kids and they are walking out of here with their heads high. We didn’t get the score we needed in the overtime. You need to get a touchdown there – a field goal is never going to be enough.”