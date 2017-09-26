Minooka beats Plainfield Central in ‘Hits for HUGS’ game

By Bob Vavra

For the Bugle

Plainfield Central was showing its potential, Minooka was on its heels, and Indians coach Carrie Prosek decided it was time for a little talk with her team.

“We have the target on our backs this year,” said Prosek, whose Indians occasionally need to be reminded they are the area’s top-rated team and the defending Class 4A runners-up. “We’ve got to come out and play like we own the gym.”

The Indians took the message to heart, overcoming the early 6-2 deficit by reeling off eight straight service points.

It wasn’t easy, but the Indians deflected the Wildcats’ youthful exuberance and pulled away for a 25-15, 25-19 win to stretch their season record to 15-1.

The Wildcats have been a consistent thorn in the Indians’ side over the past few years and this was the first win by Minooka over Plainfield Central in a conference match during Prosek’s three years with the team.

Wildcats coach Erik Vogt was aware of the difference on this night, though.

“We’re a young team, and our challenge is consistency,” Vogt said. “They have very good ball control. A lot of their kids are three-year starters.”

Holly Bonde had the big night hitting on the Hits For HUGS benefit game between Minooka and Plainfield Central.

The 6-foot, 1-inch senior dominated with five kills and a block in the first game as the Indians reversed the early Wildcats lead.

On libero Taylor Baranski’s serve, the Indians turned a 6-3 deficit into an 11-6 lead.

Rocky Periner’s two kills and another by Olivia Klank off a long service return helped spark the run, and when Bonde scored off a block, it was time for Vogt to call time out and settle his team.

Bonde’s strong play gives the Indians an additional weapon — not that they needed many more with Periner, all-stater Alli Papesh and the solid setting from Zoey Seput. “

Holly really has stepped up,” said Prosek. “It’s nice to have that extra piece.”

While the Indians are the present power and look to be rounding into mid-season form, Vogt has just one senior on his team.

He does have 6-4 sophomore Taylor Landfair, a worthy successor to ex-Wildcats all-stater Ashley Shook and Vogt was encouraged by his team’s play in the second game.

“I thought we played with them point for point most of the way,” he said. “Minooka just played really well.”

Landfair’s solid play at the net helped keep Plainfield Central in the contest, and the second game was even at 14.

That’s when Bonde stepped up to serve and the defense Periner and Klank at the net produced a 5-0 run that finished off the Wildcats.

After an ace by Bonde, the Minooka defensive duo stuffed potential Plainfield kills and Minooka finally had some breathing room.

It was an emotional evening, as the two teams came together before the game for the Hits For HUGS benefit, scheduled each year by the Shorewood HUGS (Helping U Get Started) organization.

Each year, volleyball team helps HUGS raise money to assist a worthy area family, and this year, the recipient is a neighbor with close ties to Minooka volleyball.

Dawn Derby is battling an advanced form of cancer.

Two of her children attend Minooka, and her cousin is Minooka freshman volleyball coach Nicole Diamond.

Derby read an emotional statement before the game, discussing the challenges of her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Both teams wore Hits For HUGS t-shirts before the game, and both coaches wore them throughout.

This is the fifth year Minooka has hosted the Hits For HUGSnight.

“I talked with Erik over the summer and he went out and got the shirts for his team,” Prosek said. “It’s a good organization, and it’s nice to be able to help someone close to home.”