Minooka girls cross country wins running away

By Jeff DeGraw

For the Bugle

The weather cooperated and the streaks continued on Saturday at the Southwest Prairie cross country championships held at Channahon Community Park.

Joliet Central’s athletic director, Steve Locke, along with the conference made the proper decision to move the meet to an early starting time to try and beat the rain and they did. All the races were successfully completed under very good conditions.

The Minooka girls won their sixth title in a row, scoring 37 points. They were followed by Oswego East (59), Oswego (69) with Plainfield North (71) rounded out the top four teams. Plainfield South was fifth, followed by Joliet West, Joliet Central, Plainfield Central and Plainfield East. Romeoville only had three finishers and did not count in the team scoring.

Emily Shelton, the Indians senior, won the individual title over the three mile course in 17:33 with North’s junior Juliana Stogsdill (18:01) runner-up.

“I felt so much better today and this really helps moving forward,” Shelton said. “I was a little surprised that Juliana [Stogsdill] went with me right from the start, but It helped both of us run a good race and the weather was great.”

The top 18 runners receive all-conference accolades and Minooka had all five scoring runners achieve that status.

Vivian Van Eck placed fourth (18:28) with Julia Dames in fifth (18:33), Katelyn Gall placing 10th and Angelica Leal finished 17th.

“We looked great today,” Minooka coach Kevin Gummerson said. “Katelyn [Gall] and Angelica [Leal] really stepped forward. They were engaged in the race and knew what they had to do. It’s always a goal to win the conference meet and these girls performed today.”

Joliet West coach Matt Almon liked what he saw out of his Tigers, but also had a bit of disappointment.

“I feel bad for Maddie Blaauw,” Almon said. “She was one place away (19th) from gaining all-conference honors for the fourth consecutive year. To be all-conference three times and just missing is still a great achievement. When we joined this conference, our goal was to be in the top half and continue to improve each year. I’m so happy with the work ethic of these girls. Our motto has been to bloom at the end of the season and I feel we are right at this stage and I’m excited about regionals .”

The Tigers had Ashley Lang place 33rd followed by Arianna Short (36th), Leticia Castillo (37th) and Bella Betlejeski (38th) round out the scoring.

Central’s top five were Mikayla Lange (30th), Juana Zamudio (41st), Sheila Corona (42nd), Andrea Hernandez (45th) and Evelyn Guzman (48th).

In the boys race, Plainfield South won their third consecutive title with 45 points. Minooka finished fourth (126), with Joliet Central in sixth and Joliet West in 10th.

“We have a very young group and I’m proud of the way they performed today, this was a great test,” Gummerson said. “Jason Hoffman, placing fifth overall, was outstanding.”

Hoffman gained all-conference honors with his fifth place showing in 15:36.

Also scoring for the Indians were Mark Dames (21st), Vincent Van Eck (28th), Cole Senders (31st) and Seth Joder (41st).

The Steelmen had two all-conference performers in Oscar Tejeda in 10th and Julian Mines finishing 12th. Rounding out Central’s top five were Jay Dworak (26th), Nick Rios (36th) and Erick Islas (46th).

“I’m real happy with our performance today,” Central coach Doug Cherry said. “We were only four points out of fourth place and I’m elated to be in that mix in this conference. This is a very good conference year in and year out.”

West was lead by the 38th place finish of sophomore Joey Mojica. He was followed by Anthony Sain (47th), Cole Long (50th), Andre Limacher (53rd) and Arturo Cruz (55th).