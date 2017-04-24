Morton Grove named Tree City, U.S.A for 16th year in a row

The Village of Morton Grove is proud to announce that it has once again been named as a Tree City, U.S.A. by the Arbor Day Foundation.

2016 marks the 16th consecutive year that the Village has earned this honor. The Tree City designation is awarded in recognition of a municipality meeting the programs 4 requirements:

• Establishment of a “tree board” or department

• Maintenance and enforcement of a tree care ordinance

• Establishment of an annual community forestry budget

• Observance of national Arbor Day (last Friday of April)

“Tree City U.S.A. communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand”, said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride.” Mayor Dan DiMaria was particularly gratified to once again receive the recognition, “We listened to our residents two years ago when we worked to establish a Strategic Plan for the Village.” “We found that the overwhelming majority of our residents took a great deal of civic pride in living in a community that identifies and brands itself with a focus on the overall health and aesthetic benefits resulting from open space and trees.” The Mayor quipped, “After all, there’s a reason our name is “Morton Grove”.”

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when they are properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of neighborhoods, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat.