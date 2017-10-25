Morton Grove Police Blotter: Sept. 16-21

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Park Ridge police department. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 16

Gift cards were among the items reported stolen from a car parked on the 1600 block of South Prospect Avenue.

Cash was reported stolen from a car parked on the 1100 block of Peterson Avenue overnight.

SEPTEMBER 19

Prescription medication and a hunting knife were reported stolen from an unlocked car parked on the 100 block of Columbia Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 20

Joel H. Carmickle, 49, of Evanston, was charged with criminal trespass on the 1700 block of Dempster Street.

Car parked on the 100 block of South Prairie Avenue was reported vandalized.

SEPTEMBER 21

A laptop and cosmetics bag were reported stolen overnight from an unlocked car on the 600 block of Vine Avenue.

Two dresses, sunglasses and cash were stolen overnight from an unlocked car parked on the 600 block of South Crescent Avenue, police said.

Sunglasses and a credit card were stolen from an unlocked car parked overnight on the 1400 block of Brophy Avenue, police said.

A blue recycling bin was melted by fire between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16 at Hinkley Park, 25 Busse Highway, police said.