Morton Grove Police Blotter: Sept. 26-Oct. 3

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Morton Grove Police Department. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 26

Jefferson O. Gonzales, 33, of Chicago, was charged with forgery, criminal tress pass to vehicle and theft following a traffic stop in the 7100 block of Dempster. Police said Gonzales was stopped for driving a stolen vehicle found to have stolen registration. The vehicle also contained stolen checks, police said. A passenger, Jose V. Realeza, 56, of Niles, was charged with forgery, criminal tress pass to vehicle and theft. Realeza had a stolen credit card and driver’s license in his possession, police said. Other jurisdictions have since filed charges or are investigating Gonzales and Realeza.

SEPTEMBER 27

Erik Bega, 18, of Skokie, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of Peterson Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 29

Windows were reported broken on a vacant commercial space in the 7100 block of Demspter Street.

SEPTEMBER 30

Care tire was reported slashed in the 7900 block of Luna.

OCTOBER 1

Two juveniles were caught trespassing in a home under construction in the 6600 block of Beckwith on Oct. 1.

OCTOBER 2

Jemone O. Allen, 38, of Chicago, was charged with burglary in the 7300 block of Dempster Street.

A window was reported broken at a business in the 8200 block of Lehigh.

OCTOBER 3

Tools were reported stolen from a construction site in the 6400 block of Dempster Street.

Edward Sowsell, 44, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence in the 6900 block of Dempster Street.