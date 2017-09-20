Morton Grove police create “Virtual Block Watch”

The Morton Grove Police Department implemented “Virtual Block Watch” with the purpose of enlisting the help of property owners who have outdoor video cameras to solve neighborhood crimes. Often times, investigators have found when canvassing a neighborhood after a crime has occurred that a home or business video system may have captured a picture of a suspect or a vehicle. This can be a valuable lead that can help in an investigation and may lead to an arrest.

The Block Watch program is a voluntary program that asks property owners who have outdoor surveillance cameras to register their cameras with the Police Department. If a crime occurs in the neighborhood the Morton Grove Police Department may ask you to check your camera system to see if you captured a picture that may aid in our investigation.

This partnership is not intended for active or live feed surveillance. Nor is it intended for checking on what citizens are doing in their neighborhoods. The Morton Grove Police Department will never have remote or direct access to any private video systems in this program. Therefore, it will take owner’s permission and cooperation to view, download or copy any recorded incident. Police personnel will only ask to view footage relating to a specific criminal act for use as evidence to aid in ongoing investigations.

To register for the Virtual Block Watch visit www.mortongroveil.org/government/police/blockwatch/

For questions, contact Community Liaison Officers Lietz or Tabor at 847.470.5200