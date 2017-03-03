Morton Grove Police earns Tier 2 Accreditation

The Morton Grove Police Department will be awarded accreditation as a top tier Illinois law enforcement agency by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP).

On March 13 at 7 p.m., a representative from the ILACP will present Chief Michael Simo and Mayor Dan DiMaria with this prestigious award at the regular Village Board Meeting.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) is a two-tier program designed for law enforcement agencies to attain excellence in policing. The Morton Grove Police Department had to prove that they complied with over 180 law enforcement standards pertaining to Administration, Operations, Personnel and Training in order to attain Tier 2 Accreditation. Tier 1 status requires compliance with 67 standards.

This 18 month process involved all members of the Morton Grove Police Department, but was directed by Chief Simo and members of his command staff, most notably Investigations Commander Paul Yaras, who serves as the police department’s Accreditation Manager. The Accreditation Manager is responsible for overall coordination of the program.

Throughout this process, policies and operations were reviewed to ensure compliance while pre-inspections were performed with the assistance of other accredited law enforcement agencies to assist in preparation for the on-site inspection.

In December 2016, an Assessment Team sent by the ILACP to review our policies and observe operations also spoke with our citizens and Village staff in order to confirm that we met the ILACP’s high standards. This was a two-day process and the department successfully passed the inspection.

Chief Simo is very pleased that the Morton Grove Police Department will be recognized as a Tier 2 law enforcement agency, and he is proud of the extraordinary effort that his staff put forth in making this goal a reality. He has commended Commander Yaras for his work as the Accreditation Manager.

He also stated that, “Moving forward, the Morton Grove Police Department will continue to serve our community in the professional manner our community deserves and we will continue to be the top tier agency that this award represents.”