Morton Grove Police investigating a crash with injuries

This morning at approximately 11 a.m., the Morton Grove Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle leaving the roadway, striking three pedestrians, and leaving the scene of the crash.

Initial reports indicated that a dark colored vehicle fled the scene after first striking a man, woman and a two-year-old child, and a house on the 8500 block of Menard Avenue. Responding officers stopped the vehicle traveling westbound on Dempster Street. The female driver and the vehicle were brought to the Morton Grove Police Department for further investigation. The three pedestrians are reported to be in stable condition with unspecified injuries.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided when it becomes available.