Munson repeats as champ, leads local medalists

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

CHARLESTON – A season ago, Benet Academy’s Ali Munson won the IHSA Class 2A title in the pole vault.

This year, the Redwings moved up to Class 3A, but Munson did not miss a beat as she repeated as state champion clearing 12-feet, 3-inches at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University – just up a class.

“It is pretty big,” Munson said of the title. “Once you go and win it once, it is really hard to come and win it again. I won’t lie, there was a lot of pressure, but I kind of thrive under pressure.”

Munson found herself under unexpected pressure in the preliminaries when, after she skipped on all heights through 11 feet, needed all three jumps into a head wind to clear 11-3 and qualify for the finals.

“I kept everybody on their toes with that jump, but I was happy I was able to get it done,” she said.

While she was hoping for a higher vault, Munson will take the win – her third pole vault state medal.

“It was a little frustrating because I didn’t hit my goal height wise, but it was nice to come out and win this,” she said.

Downers Grove North senior Emma Moravec finished second in the 800 run with a time of 2:15.08.

“I had a really great time this weekend,” she said. “Being able to finish second in the 800 and medal again in the 4×400 is amazing. I am really happy to be able to say that I finished my senior year with two more state medals and it is just crazy that it is all over.

“It was really cool that everyone that competed in the preliminaries made it to the finals in at least one of their events and that was pretty special.”

Moravec also teamed with senior Gina Kowalewicz, junior Rachel Sprague and sophomore Kimberly Brent in the 1600 to place fourth in 3:56.90.

Downers Grove medaled a pair of long jumpers as North junior Isabel Maletich placed sixth with 18-06.

“This is my first year going to state in the long jump, so I just feel really good about getting sixth place,” she said. “This was a really crazy season. I have always been known as only a triple jumper, but this year, my long jump took off and it shows the hard work really paid off.”

South junior Maddie Manganiello placed seventh with a jump of 18-03.25 and credits having less pressure on her this season.

“It was amazing. Last year I was ranked first and I ended up fouling all of my jumps in prelims, she said. “So, this year I made finals and I can thank God for that. Today was a bit rough, I wish it turned out better, but I am happy with the way it turned out.

“Last year I just came in with so much pressure on myself and this year I just went out and had fun and it was out of my hands. I still have one more year, so I just want to come back and get top three for sure. I will keep working my butt off and it will hopefully be mu fourth time at state and I will have experience and control over my emotions.”

South freshman Brenna Cohoon was 17th in the 3200 in 11:14.12, while senior Katie Stapleton was 22nd in 11:26.99.

In the relays, North’s Faith LaMantia (Sr.), Kimberly Brent (So.), Keside Olekanma (Jr.) and Celeste Bonga (Fr.) qualified in the 800 relay in 1:43.17. The quartet ran a 48.82 in the 400 relay and did not qualify.

The South quartet of sophomore Rebecca Versaskas, junior Gillian Thomas, sophomore Melissa Weidner and sophomore Alisha Macas posted a 9:44.39 in the 3200 run.

Munson also competed in the long jump, leaping 17-02.75, while Maletich fouled on the triple jump.

In the running events, Kowalewicz posted a 2:16.85 in the 800 run, while South freshman Erin Reidy posted a 5:13.79 in the 1600 run and South senior Nicole Muccianti put up a 25.49 in the 200 dash.

In the 300 hurdles South senior Soren Umali posted a 48.94. She also ran a 15.49 in the 110 hurdles.

Benet senior Emma Jones posted a 15.13 in the 110 hurdles and South senior had a 12.63 in the 100 dash.