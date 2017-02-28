Museum in Romeoville

Dear editor,

I wrote a story that was published by newspapers advising our finding a permanent home for our Romeoville Area Historical Society (Museum). We are now in the process of finalizing our costs, codes, (village) construction etc. We hope to move in May or June. In the interim, we will pack and store items that will be displayed.

Our home temporarily has been in the old Romeoville Police Department on Montrose Avenue in Romeoville. Our mayor, trustees, etc. found this place for us about six years ago. It is now time to move on.

We would GREATLY appreciate any help from volunteers.

Our past history describes many pioneers who came to Romeoville to start a “new life.” Our Historical Society has many items on display that describe their dedication and hardship. Their contribution is their legacy. These were true pioneers with “substance.” They understood that legacy will always be history. Romeoville current and past residents are a “family community”, with solid strength. Our residents lift up, and come together with perseverance when challenged.

Our Museum illustrates, “time is a gift.” We all inspire and encourage our history. We also are creating our very own “logo,” which will be a part of our writings into the future.

Our motto is “Your History is Our History.” Our Museum will be a pillar, from the past, into the future with a true bond from contributions.

Shirlee J. Pergler

Romeoville Area Historical Society (Museum)