Mustangs rally past Willowbrook, to take over WSC-Gold lead

The Mustang West Suburban Gold championship drive continued at DGS on Tuesday. After spotting Willowbrook (23-8, 13-4) a 4-0 lead, Downers Grove South (23-8-1, 13-3-1) scored the next 11 runs of the game, including eight in the bottom of the sixth, to replace the Warriors atop the WSC-Gold standings, with the 11-4 victory.

Alex Hanek led the Mustang uprising with three hits and drove home four Mustang runs. Mike Greco chipped in with a pair of ribbies for DGS. Cam Crowley fired an eight-hitter, with six strikeouts, to pick up the win on the mound for the’Stangs.

On Wednesday, the Mustangs will continue a 7-7, in the top of the eighth, suspended game with Leyden (19-5-2, 13-3-1), from April 12, at DGS. On Thursday, they will travel to Willowbrook, for their WSC Gold finale.

LW East 10, Lockport 9

Lincoln-Way East’s (13-14, 6-3) Ben Wallace’s walk-off double, created a three-way logjam atop the Southwest Suburban Blue Conference. The Griffins, Porters (17-13-1, 6-3) and Tuesday’s Sandburg (16-6, 5-3)-Bolingbrook (14-10-1, 5-3) game-winner, will be tied for first with one game to go.

Connor Fitzgerald, DJ Studniarz and Brent McDowell, all drove home two Porter runs. On Wednesday, the Porters and Griffins will meet at Ed Flink Field, for at least a share of the SWSC-Blue title.

Joliet Catholic Academy 16, Nazareth 6 (4 ½ innings)

The East Suburban Catholic Conference champions made quick work of Nazareth (18-16, 6-12) in the Hilltoppers ESCC finale, at Gillespie Field. Now white-hot Michael O’Brien and Aidan Tyrell, each had three more hits for JCA.

Tyrell drove in three more runs, while Jared Cushing also added three Hilltopper ribbies.

The Hilltoppers improved to 21-11-1 for the season, winners of 11 of their last 12 games. On April 9, JCA was 4-7-1. Between then and now 17-4 and an outright ESCC title.

Benet 12 , Marian Catholic 9

The Redwings (21-11, 11-7) concluded East Suburban Catholic Conference play with the win in Chicago Heights.

Jack Schneider and Erik Jones led the Redwing attack with two hits and three RBI each. Tyler Bautista had two more hits for Benet.

Notre Dame 7, Painfield Central 5

Dempster Avenue in Niles, was, once again the sight of another walk-off victory celebration, at ND, on Tuesday. With the scored tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Max Rimac, sent Don fans into a frenzy, when he wallopped a two-run homer, giving the Dons a 7-5 nonconference victory over Plainfield Central. Matt Dougherty chipped in with a pair of RBI for Notre Dame (13-19-1).

Plainfield Central (22-9) was led by Kyle Cockrell who had three hits and two RBI, for the Wildcats. Nate Yusko chipped in with two hits for Central.

Lincoln-Way West 8, Minooka 1

The Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division champs from LW West (20-11-1) routed the Indians in a nonconference game on Tuesday. Jon Butler drove home the lone Indian run.

On Wednesday the Indians (20-10, 12-4) will host Southwest Prairie Conference leader Plainfield South (22-7-1, 13-3) in a huge SPC matchup.

Rolling Meadows 12, Maine South 9

The Hawks (4-24) fell to the Mustangs in a nonconference shootout in Rolling Meadows. Anthony Bartell led the Hawk attack with three hits and five RBI. Marty McNulty and Will Brendza, each, had a pair of hits for the Hawks.

Yorkville 13, Plainfield East 8

The Bengals (18-15) fell in nonconference action at East on Tuesday. JJ Zywiciel led East.



– Compiled by Drake Skleba