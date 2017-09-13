NAACP Joliet recognizes Crest Hill woman for community service

Earlier this month, the National Association of Colored People’s (NAACP) Joliet Branch recognized Leslie Newbon's contributions to the community with the Outstanding Community Involvement Award.

Leslie Newbon is no stranger in the community. As the Senior Community Relations Coordinator at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Newbon’s job is to be around people. Earlier this month, the National Association of Colored People’s (NAACP) Joliet Branch recognized Newbon’s contributions to the community with the Outstanding Community Involvement Award.

Each year the organization recognizes individuals who’ve made a positive impact on the Joliet community. Newbon joined Silver Cross in 2013, and over the past four years has worked closely with the Silver Cross Healthy Community Commission.

Additionally, the Illinois Senate recognized Newbon for her service to the community with an official Senate Recognition certificate. Sen. Pat McGuire, whose district includes Joliet, presented the recognition to Newbon.

The Crest Hill resident works closely with the Silver Cross Healthy Community Commission. The Commission is committed to creating a stronger, healthier future for the east side neighborhood, which has suffered from lack of economic development over the past decades. Since, 2008, the Commission has provided more than $2.15 million in grants and scholarships to local organizations including the NAACP, Hispanic–Latino Coalition, Warren-Sharpe Community Center, National Hook-Up of Black Women, Joliet Junior College, University of St. Francis, Senior Services of Will County, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and more.

Newbon also contributes to the Reading for Life Literacy Program, which works to distribute books to the community. More than 65,000 books have been provided to more than 23,000 children and adults in Joliet over the last few years.

“This is a very unexpected and humbling award,” Newbon said. “Silver Cross is dedicated to helping our community in many different ways. I’m very grateful I have the opportunity to serve the residents of this area.”

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Easter Seals of Will County, member of the United Way of Will County Impact and Investment Council, and executive committee member of Will County Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP).