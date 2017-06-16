National Night Out Poster Contest open to all Maine Township children

All children who live in Maine Township or attend a grammar school in Maine Township are invited to enter this year’s National Night Out Poster Contest. Only one poster per child may be entered.

Children may used any media—original drawings, pictures, and their own words—to create an original poster on standard-size poster board 28 inches by 22 inches to convey this year’s message—Help Police Give Crime the Boot—to other children. Permission slips which are available at Maine Township Town Hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge, must be returned with completed posters by Friday, July 14.

Designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership; generate support and participation in anti-crime programs; and to let criminals know that neighborhoods are working together to keep crime out, National Night Out is scheduled this year for Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Dee Park, 9229 W. Emerson, Des Plaines. It is hosted by Maine Township and the Cook County Sheriff’s Police with Gold Maine Park District and the North Maine Fire Department.

For more information, go to www.mainetownship.com or call 847-297-2510.