NBC-TV’s “Chicago Fire” comes to Westmont

“It was extremely exciting to have Chicago Fire come to Westmont to shoot one of their episodes,” said Westmont Fire Chief David Weiss. “As you might imagine, many of our firefighters and personnel are big fans of the show.”

On Friday, December 16, the cast and crew of NBC-TV’s Chicago Fire spent the entire day in Westmont filming portions of an episode that aira Tuesday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m. The production crew shot scenes at the Fire-Police Facility at 500 N. Cass as well as the Chicago Prostate Center on Pasquinelli Drive.

“Not only was it fun to have the TV show shoot in our community,” said Mayor Ron Gunter, “but through the production fees we received, it was agreed that we would make donations for our Fire Safety Trailer, our Burn Camp Fundraiser, and our Emergency Management Agency. We want to be known as a “film-friendly” community and we did our best to accommodate requests while never compromising our services to the community.”