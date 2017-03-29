New administrator at Jefferson Junior High in Woodridge

At the regular meeting on March 20, the Woodridge School District 68 Board of Education unanimously appointed Dr. Patrick McGuire as the new associate principal of Thomas Jefferson Junior High School, effective July 1, 2017. Dr. McGuire will take over for associate principal Justin Warnke who has been selected as the new principal at Jefferson.

McGuire joins Woodridge District 68 with over 13 years of experience in education and comes to us from St. Charles Community Unit School District 303, where he spent most of his career teaching students in grades 5-8. He has served as an active school improvement (SIP) team member at both middle and elementary school levels, facilitator of professional development during faculty meetings and SIP/institute days, and collaborator in new literacy and social studies curriculum development. He gained additional administrative-level experience while at CUSD 303 as a summer school principal for two years. McGuire began his career with Elgin Area School District U46 as a third grade teacher.

“I am very excited that Patrick McGuire will be joining the Jefferson administrative team,” says Warnke. “His knowledge of educational technology, curriculum and instruction, and student centered approach to teaching will make him a valuable asset to our school and district. Patrick’s strengths will play a critical role in our future plans to help students maximize their individual growth and potential as learners.”

Dr. McGuire earned a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Curriculum & Instruction from Aurora University, Master of Arts in General Education from Judson University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Judson University.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the students, staff, and parents of Jefferson Junior High School and be a part of the Woodridge 68 community. I look forward to continuing to learn and grow in my new leadership role,” says McGuire.

Patrick lives in Elgin with his wife, Jennifer, and young daughter McKenzie.