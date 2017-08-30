New administrators welcomed at Troy schools

Troy Community School District 30-C welcomed three new administrators to its schools this year.

Mark Baumann is Troy’s new Assistant Director of Transportation Services. Baumann came to Troy as a transportation dispatcher four years ago with a background in business and finance. His responsibilities in the new position include training bus monitors, scheduling transportation for the district’s special needs students and monitoring bus routes for out-of-district and homeless students.

Katie Hogan is Assistant Principal at Troy Cronin Elementary School. Hogan graduated with a Bachelor Degree from Illinois State University. Her Master Degree is in educational organization from the University of Illinois. She previously taught first and fifth grades at Wayne Thomas Elementary School, where she also had administrative responsibilities.

Pamela Maxey, Director of Early Childhood Education, received her Bachelor Degree from the University of Northern Iowa and her Master of Arts Degree in educational leadership from North Central College. Maxey previously taught in Chicago and was a literacy advisor for a national language in Cameroon, Africa. She comes to Troy most recently from the Early Childhood Center in the East Aurora School District.