New Allstate Insurance office opens in Westmont

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, and the Village of Westmont wish to extend a warm Westmont welcome to Allstate Insurance – Jay Rajput Agency located at 318 W. Ogden Ave., Westmont.

The Jay Rajput Agency is a family-owned business that specializes in providing Home, Life and Auto Insurance to the community. The business community and elected officials gathered at 318 W. Ogden Ave., Westmont on January 26 for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Owner Jay Rajput and staff to celebrate their grand opening.

Afterwards, Rajput shared his vision for the business. His desire and enthusiasm to help local residents and businesses with all of their insurance needs is shared by the entire staff.

The President of the WCCTB, Kevin Carey, remarked, “Celebrating and supporting our businesses is key to continued economic growth. We heartedly welcome the Jay Rajput Agency to Westmont and look forward to a flourishing business for many years to come.” Westmont Mayor, Ron Gunter remarked, “We are very happy that the Jay Rajput chose Westmont to open this business. We look forward to many successful years!”