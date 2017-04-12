New Board of Education members for District 99

Community High School District 99 in Downers Grove congratulates incumbents Terry Pavesich and Rick Pavinato and newcomers Sherell Fuller and Daniel Nicholas on their successful campaigns to serve as members of the District 99 Board of Education. Each will begin a four-year term and take the oath of office on May 1 after the DuPage County Election Commission provides the official election results.

Also at the meeting, the board will elect officers and establish future meeting dates and times. The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Administrative Service Center, located at 6301 Springside Avenue in Downers Grove.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with Terry and Rick and welcoming Sherell and Daniel as members of our School Board,” says District 99 Superintendent Dr. Hank Thiele. “Serving as a member is a huge commitment, and we look forward to collaborating with the members to ensure the continued success of our students and schools.”

District 99 also thanks Julia K. Beckman and Deborah Boyle, outgoing members, for their service on the Board. Beckman served the Board for 24 years, including as vice president for four years and president for ten years. She also served on the Illinois Association of School Boards Governing Board from 1999 to 2001, the National Affiliate of NSBA from 2001 to 2005, and the School Association for Special Education in DuPage County (SASED) Board of Control from 2001 to 2017. She was also appointed by former Governor Quinn to serve as Representative to the Illinois Humanities Council.

“Julia has always brought stability and a thoughtful voice to all board discussions, and we admire her for her long tenure of service, support of our schools and wisdom,” says Thiele.

Boyle has served the board since 2009, including as vice president for two years. She was part of the creation of a future facility plan, numerous collective bargaining agreements and the hiring of a new superintendent. She served on the Financial Advisory Committee for four years and was representative to the IASB Governing Board and Delegate Assembly and the National Affiliate of NSBA for six years.

“Deb has always been a champion of education, as well as being financially prudent for taxpayers,” says Thiele. “Throughout the years, she has helped lead conversations about how the district can adjust operations and spending without sacrificing quality.”

Current school board members include Michael Davenport, Nancy Kupka and Don Renner.

For more information about District 99, please visit www.csd99.org.