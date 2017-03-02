New building plan scrapped: Change sought to approved downtown Plainfield project

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Plans to add a two-story building to Lockport Street’s downtown area have been scrapped, but the applicant hasn’t thrown in the towel.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the plan commission heard details of a new plan to bring DNA Athletics to a vacant lot at 24210 W. Lockport St.

Applicant David Mitchell first gained approval from the village to construct the new business last August, however, that plan has now changed.

“The applicant is now wishing to proceed with a revised plan,” said Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx. “This is an existing retail business located in a separate community… Staff is very supporting of the use, we feel that they would really complement the downtown.”

Late last summer, DNA Athletics received approval to construct a new, two-story building on an empty lot near the newly reconstructed trolley barn.

According to the staff report, due to issues related to construction costs and accessibility requirements, the applicant now wishes to construct a one-story building in lieu of the approve two-story structure.

That means the applicant needs to go through the approval process again, including consideration from the Historic Preservation Commission for a certificate of appropriateness.

The applicant is proposing a 2,800-square foot building, which would occupy the most of the lot.

In contrast to the previous plan, there is no driveway access, but a new sidewalk is proposed to extend along the east side of the building, providing pedestrian access.

Staff noted that there is enough off-street parking near the business

The applicant said that while the original plan was a two-story structure with a basement, the mounting costs of meeting ADA requirements and other construction costs were cost-prohibitive.

“The bottom line is to make this project viable from a construction aspect,” Mitchell told the commissioners. “This is the best and really the only solution to develop on that site.”

While the staff report notes that a two-story building is more compatible with the existing downtown historic area, cost accessibility requirements may preclude the two-story building as a viable option for the applicant.

The plan moves to the full village board for approval.