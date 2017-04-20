New development on Weber Road in Romeoville

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

Construction is in the works for a new dental office on Weber Road.

Heartland Dental is building upon a currently vacant site located just south of the Sam’s Club fueling station in Romeoville Crossings. The 4,200 square-foot facility will be a stand-alone building dental office.

Construction is anticipated be complete in the fall.

In addition, the grocery retailer Aldi, which first opened at this location in 2009, is in the process of remodeling its location at Airport and Weber Roads. It is construct an 2,060 square-foot expansion of the store. The expansion will add square footage to the front of the store allowing them to offer more refrigerated space inside and to reconfigure the checkout area.

The store is currently open during the remodeling, but anticipates it may close for a short period of time in the near future.