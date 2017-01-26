New developments on the horizon: Concept presented for residential areas

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Plans for two new residential subdivisions are in progress for 127th street at Plainfield-Naperville Road.

Concept plans for two proposals were presented for the first time to the Plan Commission earlier this month.

The first proposes the Riverstone subdivision, and calls for a total of 207 homes south of 127th Street and west of Plainfield-Naperville Road and the DuPage River, with 167 single family homes and 40 duplex units.

“We feel that the proposed uses are appropriate,” Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx told the commissioners.

The land is owned by Chicago Title Land Trust Company.

The strip of land between the river and Naperville-Plainfield Road would remain vacant as part of the spillway for the river, and retention ponds would be added.

The developer is working with the Will County Forest Preserve on possible bike paths that could provide connectivity along the riverfront.

Village staff said the plan is short of one access point for emergency vehicles, but at the concept stage, there’s plenty of room to make adjustments.

The second concept plan proposes the Brummel subdivision right across the road, north of 127th street and west of the river and Book Road.

That property is located in unincorporated Will County, and would need to be annexed into the village.

That plan proposes 164 homes, with 87 single family homes and 77 townhome units. An additional entrance may be added to the design for emergency access.

That land is owned by McHale Enterprises, Inc.

The plan commission voted to approve the concept plans. Developers will now work closely with village staff as development of the sites continues.