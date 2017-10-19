New family style restaurant to take over Applebee’s site in Romeoville

BR_BEESBROTHERS_10-19-17-1 The former Applebee’s site, at 472 N. Weber Road in Romeoville, will soon be hope to a new family style restaurant.

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Vacant for more than four years in Romeoville, the former site of Applebee’s will now be home to a new family restaurant.

Applebee’s closed in June 2013 after filing for bankruptcy and closing eight suburban locations in the same time period.

For years there was interest in the property but no takers, until now.

The village of Romeoville recently announced that Bee Brother’s restaurant will be setting up shop in its place at 472 N. Weber Road, hoping to open by the end of the year.

A family restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, Bee Brothers will be the first foray into the restaurant business for the young ownership group, who also run El Ranchito Supermarket in Joliet.

“Our main goal is to use the freshest ingredients possible, which we’ll be bringing in daily from our store in Joliet,” said Spilios Theodorou, a member of the ownership group. “We’ll have the old breakfast standards, but we will also be offering some unique dishes to give people more options.”

Hence its name, the restaurant will serve freshly-made honey biscuits and have a bee-like theme, associating its interior with the colors of the honey producers.

Spilios also mentioned that while the group is young and new to the restaurant business, they feel they have a lot to offer, including young energy, fresh food, and new takes on dishes.

“Residents have been waiting for a new business to relocate here,” said Mayor John Noak. “I’m pleased to be able to announce this latest development in the continued commercial growth of Romeoville.”

Residents have already taken to social media regarding Romeoville new addition, welcoming a sit-down family restaurant they believe is sorely needed, though also hoping the diner will would extend its hours to the evening.

In addition, another restaurant, La Tortuga Feliz, recently opened at 330 S. Budler Road, near the corner of Budler and Airport. La Tortuga Feliz, translated as “the happy turtle,” specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine.

“I applaud any small business owner who decides to share their passion with our community,” said Noak. “We are thrilled to be able to bring more dining options to this area of Romeoville.”

La Tortuga Feliz is now open and looks to have their grand opening celebration in the coming weeks.