New life for Station One: Redevelopment in works for downtown Plainfield fire house

By Marney Simon

An old friend in downtown Plainfield is poised for a makeover.

On Jan. 17, the Plainfield Plan Commission got a first look at a redevelopment plan for the old fire house on Des Plains Street in downtown Plainfield.

“Staff is very excited about the project,” said Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx.

Proulx noted that since the fire district built its new headquarters and facility on 135th Street, the old station is great development opportunity.

The building once housed the Plainfield Fire Protection District’s main station and administrative headquarters. Per the proposal, the ground floor would be converted to commercial use. Meanwhile, the second floor would be redeveloped for residential use, including six apartment units.

The plan also includes the potential for a second phase addition, consisting of mixed-use residential over commercial space, by adding a new building similar in scale to the existing structure.

The first phase calls for redevelopment of the existing fire station building into two retail spaces.

The north bay will hold 2,480 square feet of total space, with the south bay larger at 4,300 square feet.

The proposed phase two would construct a new, 4,100 square-foot addition.

The applicant, Station One Des Plaines Street, LLC, is seeking a special use permit, to make specific exterior modifications, as well as add the potential future building.

The fire station has been vacant and marketed for sale since the fire district relocated.

The new owners have begun preparations for adaptive use of the building, and demolition work inside is already underway.

“They’re proposing to take out the overhead door bays and replace them with conventional storefront openings,” Proulx said.

Proulx said that per the village’s required finding of facts, the change to the structure will not impede the use and enjoyment of other property in the immediate area, nor will it substantially diminish property values. He added that the proposed mixed-use development is consistent and compatible with the existing mixed-use development in the downtown area, where the trend of ground floor commercial uses and second floor residential or commercial uses is popular.

The garage apron would be reconfigured to create sidewalk with possible outdoor dining space, with street parking in front of the building.

“There is sufficient on-street parking capacity per the parking study and the requirements of the zoning code,” Proulx said.

If the second phase of the building is constructed, the site would add 22 to 67 parking spaces, depending on the size of the commercial space. The proposed residential uses would require an additional nine parking spaces.

“We think it’s a good plan, we think it’s a good use,” said David Silverman, an attorney representing the building owners.

Owners of neighboring properties approached the village during a public hearing, asking how the determination that there would be little negative impact to the neighborhood was reached. Proulx said the process is subjective, but the assessment is made based on current zoning codes and uses already in place in the area. Since the downtown area already houses commercial and residential use, the redevelopment of the old fire station into commercial and residential use is consistent with the rest of the area.

“For the most part staff would not expect any sound or any dramatic impacts that could cause hardships to homes,” Proulx said.

Commissioners agreed that the noise levels likely wouldn’t cause any deep impact to adjacent properties.

“It might have been underutilized for the past few years, but it had been a working fire station,” said Commissioner John Green. “There were all kinds of noises coming from emergency vehicles coming from the property at all hours of the day and night as needed. So, compared to a working fire station, anything being proposed here is not going to be that obtrusive. And people lived near and chose to live near that working fire station. I think that all of the commercial improvements would be just a wonderful thing for Plainfield.”

Village staff said the project will generate sales and property tax revenue, provide opportunities for shopping and or dining, create employment opportunities, and provide additional housing options.

The applicant would have to pay an impact fee to the Plainfield Park District as well.

The commission forwarded the plans to the full village board for approval.

Photo by Marney Simon

The vacant fire house in downtown Plainfield is the subject of a new redevelopment plan. The building owners want to convert the building into commercial space on the ground floor, with residential space above.

Photo by Marney Simon

In addition to redevelopment of the fire house, an addition for more retail and commercial space has also been proposed in the vacant area adjacent to the current structure.