New mobile app keeps Bolingbrook residents connected with Fountaindale Public Library

Fountaindale Public Library District’s new mobile app is available for immediate download. Library visitors now have the entire library at their fingertips and can stay connected to Fountaindale from home and abroad.

Exciting features of the new mobile app include:

• Library account management, including loan history and account balance

• Comprehensive catalog search with the option to put materials on hold.

• An eCard to check out materials without a physical library card

• Access to digital content from OverDrive, Freegal, hoopla and other content providers in one convenient location

• An events calendar with the ability to search for events and register right from a mobile device.

“We’re excited to provide this benefit to our patrons,” said Steven Ford, digital communications administrator. “The app makes accessing new books and materials, registering for events and managing your library account incredibly easy.”

This is not Fountaindale Public Library’s first mobile app. The library made the decision to discontinue their previous app in December to work with a new developer to design an app that would better integrate with their catalog and events calendar and would offer more features. As part of the app launch, Fountaindale is giving away free microfiber screen cleaners, while supplies last, to patrons who show staff the app on their mobile device.

Fountaindale Public Library’s app is available for download now from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.