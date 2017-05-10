New Park Ridge 3rd Ward alderman takes office, Maloney sworn in as full-fledged mayor

By Igor Studenkov | For the Bugle

The newly elected Third Ward alderman Gail Wilkening took her seat at the horseshoe-shaped Park Ridge City Council table for the first time during the May 1 meeting.

The move comes two years after her husband, Robert Wilkening, took the same seat, only to die suddenly three months later. In the April 2017, she faced off against the man who was appointed to replace him, Rick Van Roeyen. After she was sworn in, she thanked her family and friends for their support and pledged to serve with integrity and accountability.

The May 1 meeting also marked a big milestone for Marty Maloney, who was officially sworn in as a full-fledged mayor after serving as Acting Mayor and Seventh Ward alderman for the past two years. Once he was sworn in, his old seat officially became vacant. The position is open to any Park Ridge voter who lived in the Seventh Ward for at least a year, and all applications must be submitted by May 15.

The Third Ward race proved to be the most competitive aldermanic race in Park Ridge, with Van Roeyen facing off against Wilkening, former Park Ridge-Niles District 64 Board of Education member Vicki Lee and electrician Pasquale Laudando. The incumbent wound up coming in second, getting 190 votes to Wilkening’s 440.

The new Third Ward alderman works for the Chicago section of the American Chemical Society. She previously served as the Park Ridge Park District Board President.

Before Van Roeyen left the council chamber for one last time, Maloney said that he didn’t know the departing alderman very well at first, but that he has come to appreciate his contributions to the council.

“I’ve growing to respect him quite a bit, and I certainly value his contributions, and I’ll miss him when he’s gone,” he said.

The mayor then presented Van Roeyen with an honorary resolution, which praised him for his advocacy of flood mitigation, his “sincere interest in his constituents’ opinions,” and the fact that he remained friendly and civil during debates.

“While he welcomed and encouraged input, Ald. Van Roeyen maintained his own convictions and voted his conscience for what he believed was the best decision for all residents of his ward and for the city,” the resolution stated.

Van Roeyen admitted that he was sorry to go, jokingly comparing himself to Dr. David Dao.

“It’s a strange day for me, because it feels like I’m on a United flight, and the chief told me I’m relinquishing my seat or else,” he said.

Van Roeyen said he was proud of the work he did on flood mitigation and infrastructure. And he emphaiszed that he had no hard feelings about the election; praising Wilkening as a dedicated and considerate public official and giving her flowers.

“You are a better man than I,” Maloney remarked. “I don’t think I would’ve given flowers to [mayoral race opponent] Lucas [Fuksa].”

On her part, Wilkening thanked her family and friends for their help during the campaign.

“This is the third time I’ve been elected to a public office, and every time, I’ve been very blessed,” she said.

Wilkening also remembered her husband.

“If he was here, I wouldn’t be here tonight,” she said.

The newly minted alderman pledged to serve with honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability.

As the meeting got underway, the aldermen set out to reshuffle chairmanships for various Committees of the Whole. Ald. Marc Mazzuca (6th), who chaired the Procedures and Regulations Committee, nominated Wilkening to succeed him, saying that, while he enjoyed his role, he thought it would be better for the council if chairs don’t stay in their positions for too long. He also noted that, while Wilkening was new to the council, she had administrative experience. Ald. Roger Shubert (4th), nominated Mazzuca – and he wound up being the only one voting in favor, with all other aldermen voting for Wilkening.

“Thank you for your confidence in me,” she said.

Mazzuca was then nominated to chair the Finance and Budget Committee. Shubert nominated Ald. John Moran (1st), but the remaining aldermen – including Moran himself – voted for the sixth ward alderman.

Shubert served as chair for the Public Works Committee, and Ald. Nicholas Millissis (2nd) nominated him for another term. But Mazzuca nominated Moran, who all aldermen other than Shubert and Millisis wound up voting for.

Millisis himself served as the chair of Public Safety Committee, and Shubert nominated him for another term. Mazzuca nominated Ald. Charlie Melidosian (5th), who was appointed on Feb 6, 2017 to fill a vacancy created when Ald. Daniel Knight passed away on Dec. 20, 2016. While he is has only been on the council for a little over three months, Mazzuca said that he had professional experience which made him well-suited for the job.

Once again, Millissis and Shubert found themselves alone, as the other aldermen voted to for Melidosian.