New Plainfield trustees take their seats; Ruane thanked for service

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The Plainfield Village Board has a new look this week.

Three trustees and the Village President were sworn in on Monday, May 1.

Mayor Mike Collins and Trustee Margie Bonuchi retained their seats in the April 4 election. Trustees Cally Larson and Larry Newton, who are first-timers on the board, won two of the three seats up for grabs in April.

The four were sworn in by Will County 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Bennett J. Braun.

“They’re going to promise to uphold the Constitution of the United States, they are going to promise to uphold the Constitution of the State of Illinois, and they are going to promise to faithfully discharge the duties of their office,” Braun said of the swearing in ceremony. “It’s a wonderful day… and I suspect it’s a great day for the village too. With new trustees coming on to the board, and old trustees staying on.”

The board also said goodbye to a trustee who spent just three months on the board.

Trustee Tom Ruane was appointed to the board in February, to fulfill the term vacated when Trustee James Racich stepped down. The village presented Ruane with a plaque honoring his service.

“This is a very civic minded individual, he is very conscientious and really likes the town,” Mayor Mike Collins said. “I really appreciate the time he spent with us, and I hope that he might consider in the future to do the same.”

Ruane said that while his term was short, it was an exciting experience.

“I was a little nervous when I first for here, didn’t know what to expect, especially stepping in someone’s shoes like Mr. Racich,” Ruane said. “Mayor Collins was wrong in one thing presenting this plaque, I don’t like this town. I love this town. I love it because of the people in it. I’m trying to make our town a better place, and all I can do is be thankful for the opportunities that I’ve been given, and thankful for the people I get to work with, and I have nothing but love for all you guys.”

Ruane wished the incoming trustees the best of luck in their new positions as village trustees, and thanked village staff for their help during his brief tenure.

Other trustees also offered their thanks to Ruane.

“Thank you for what you’ve done in a very short period of time,” said Trustee Bill Lamb. “You’ve been a very active member, and I echo the mayor’s words about you running again or hoping you get involved again going forward. You’re a real asset.”